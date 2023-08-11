Sedition to be Repealed; Death Sentence for Minor Rape & Lynching

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday introduced three criminal justice system related important Bills that will completely overhaul the British-era laws — the Indian Penal Code (1860), Code of Criminal Procedure (1898), and the Indian Evidence Act (1872).

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023 seeks to replace the IPC; the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023 seeks to replace the CrPC; and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 seeks to replace the Indian Evidence Act.

Piloting the Bills, Shah said: “Under these, laws like ‘Raj Droho (Sedition) will be repealed.”

Amid thumping of desks by BJP and NDA members, he also maintained that the new laws will ensure that “those who exploit women (by fraudulent means) and those indulging in nefarious acts like mob lynching will also be punished”.

“From 1860 to 2023, criminal justice system functioned as per laws from British,” Shah said, adding that the new laws will also fix accountability on police and lawyers.

“Under this Bill, we have set the goal that the conviction ratio has to be taken above 90 per cent. That is why, we have brought an important provision that the Sections which provide for seven years or a greater jail term, under all those cases forensic team’s visit to the crime scene will be made compulsory,” he said.

Biju Janata Dal member B. Mahtab welcomed the new legislations and said: “It is a good beginning…We are witness to history in the making. This fulfills our wishes of many years… I used to write about these as a journalist and we took up the matter during Vajpayee’s tenure in 1998 and later.

“In fact, the then Home Minister L.K. Advani had also assured the House that these changes will be made.”

The Bills have been referred to the Standing Committee on Home.

(Nirendra Dev is a New Delhi-based journalist. He is also author of the books 'The Talking Guns: North East India',

and 'Modi to Moditva: An Uncensored Truth'.)

