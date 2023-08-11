Odisha woman found dead in parked car in Lucknow

Lucknow: The body of a 27-year-old woman from Odisha was found in the back seat of a car in Lucknow’s Vrindavan Colony area, police said.

The police also recovered two phones and after unlocking one, they ascertained her identity as a resident of Bhubaneswar.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cantonment, Abhinav Kumar said her family members told police she was in Lucknow in search of a job and that they had lost communication with her.

Her parents were arriving on Friday and hoped that would help in the investigation of the case, he added.

As per reports, the sedan was found parked in the thickets near an overhead water tank in sector 19 of Vrindavan Colony under PGI police station area and its rear door was flung open.

Boys playing cricket in the vicinity reached the car to fetch their ball and spotted the body, foam oozing from the mouth.

Later, a police team reached with forensic experts for investigation.

Additional DCP, East Zone, Syed Abbas Ali, said no external injury was detected on the body and her clothes were undisturbed.

He said the body has been sent to the morgue.

The ADCP said the police identified the owner of the car, but his mobile phone remained switched off.

“Two teams have been formed to solve the case and ascertain the cause of the woman’s death,” he said.

Police sources said the FSL team claimed ‘drug overdose’ caused the death.

A Kanpur man, who was reportedly with the girl, had gone missing. His mobile phone and documents were found in the vehicle. (IANS)