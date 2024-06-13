SC refuses to stay NEET UG Counselling; Grace Marks Cancelled

TNI Bureau: In a significant move, the Supreme Court on Thursday reiterated that it will not stay the counselling process for admissions to the NEET-UG amid the allegations of paper leak and other irregularities.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has informed the Supreme Court about its decision to cancel grace marks awarded to 1,563 students who were awarded ‘grace marks’ to compensate for the loss of time suffered while appearing for NEET-UG.

The actual marks obtained by these 1, 563 candidates without normalization would be emailed to them. These candidates will be given the option to retake the exam. The re-test likely to be held on June 23. They can either retake the exam or their marks will be calculated after deducting the grace marks.

At the meantime, Dharmendra Pradhan who took charge as the Minister of Education on Thursday, asserted that the accused will be punished if any irregularity is found.

There is no corruption, no paper leak, no proof has been found yet. In connection with the NEET examination, 24 lakh students appear in the examination and the Government is ready to address the issues of the students, said Dharmendra Pradhan.