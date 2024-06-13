TNI Morning News Headlines – June 13, 2024

➡️All the four gates of Puri Srimandir were opened for devotees after Mangal Alati this morning.
➡️A corpus fund of Rs 500 crore will also be granted for the temple management, repair and beautification of the Srimandir: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi.
➡️Centre has option to release financial packages for Bihar and Andhra
➡️Supreme Court reiterates that it will not stay the counselling of NEET-UG, 2024.
➡️Orders to freeze bank accounts of Universities in Bihar revoked.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Italy today for G7 Summit
Related Posts
➡️PM Modi reviews Kuwait fire tragedy; announces Rs 2 Lakh ex-gratia for Indian victims.
➡️Kuwait fire tragedy: Around 40 Indians killed, says MEA; Jaishankar.
➡️Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record high levels in early trade.
➡️Oxford University in the UK has invited senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot to address its students on June 14.
➡️US, Ukraine expected to sign long-term security agreement at G7 Summit.
➡️India sends relief material to Papua New Guinea.
➡️West Indies (149/9) beat New Zealand (136/9) by 13 runs to enter the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 stage.
Comments are closed.