SC allows Unmarried Women to terminate Pregnancy

TNI Bureau: The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that all women entitled to safe, legal abortion.

While reading out the judgement, Justice DY Chandrachud said, all women, irrespective of their marital status, are entitled to safe and legal abortion till 24 weeks of pregnancy under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act.

Marital status of a woman can’t be ground to deprive her right to abort unwanted pregnancy. Single and unmarried women have the right to abort under the MTP Act.

The apex court further said, “Meaning of rape must be held, including marital rape, for purpose of Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act.”

The Court ruled that exclusion of unmarried women who conceive out of live-in relationship from the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Rules is unconstitutional.