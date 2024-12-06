Saptagiri’s long struggle for KV in Jeypore bears fruit

Jeypore: In a significant victory for education advocates in Odisha, Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka’s persistent efforts to establish a Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) in Jeypore, Koraput, have finally borne fruit. On Friday, Ulaka celebrated the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs’ approval for the new KV in Jeypore, a development he had long fought for.

“Done. Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approves Kendriya Vidyalaya at Jeypore, Odisha #Parliament,” Ulaka tweeted, marking a major milestone in his years-long campaign. His tireless advocacy for educational development in the region, especially in underserved areas, gained momentum when he raised the issue in Parliament earlier this year.

Done. Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approves Kendriya Vidyalaya at Jeypore, Odisha #Parliament pic.twitter.com/meR61U5TMb — Saptagiri Ulaka (@saptagiriulaka) December 6, 2024

In July 2024, Ulaka addressed the lack of progress on the Jeypore KV by questioning the Minister of Education in Parliament, urging for clarity on the delay and a timeline for its establishment. Despite an unsatisfactory response at the time, which he described as a reflection of the government’s “callousness,” Ulaka vowed to continue pushing for the project. His persistence paid off with the Union Cabinet’s approval this week, officially clearing the way for the KV’s establishment in Jeypore.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The new Kendriya Vidyalaya will be part of the larger expansion of KVs in Odisha, with seven other locations also receiving approval. These include Railway Titlagarh and Patnagarh in Balangir, ITBP Khurda in Khurda, Athmallik in Angul, Kuchinda in Sambalpur, Dhenkanal (Kamakhyanagar), and Talcher in Angul.

The establishment of the Jeypore KV is expected to provide much-needed access to high-quality, affordable education in the region, catering not only to the children of central government employees but also to the broader community.