Odisha to Get 8 New Kendriya Vidyalayas, Boosting Education Access

By Suman Rodrigues

New Delhi: In a significant move to enhance educational infrastructure, Odisha is set to welcome eight new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs). These will be established in Kuchinda (Sambalpur), Talcher and Athamalik (Angul), Kamakhyanagar (Dhenkanal), ITBP Khordha (Khordha), Jeypore (Koraput), Railway Titlagarh, and Patnagarh (Balangir), Union Education Minister announced on Friday.

The expansion is part of the Union Cabinet’s decision to open 85 new KVs and 28 Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country, aiming to provide quality and affordable education to over 82,000 students.

Related Posts

Adani Group Proposes Gopalpur-Jeypore Economic Corridor;…

TNI Evening News Headlines – December 06, 2024

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

With an estimated cost of ₹5,872.08 crore over eight years starting from 2025-26, the initiative also includes the expansion of an existing KV. Odisha’s allocation highlights the government’s focus on improving educational access in diverse regions, including tribal and industrial hubs.

Currently, there are 1,256 Kendriya Vidyalayas serving 13.56 lakh students, including three international branches in Moscow, Kathmandu, and Tehran.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.