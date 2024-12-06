Odisha to Get 8 New Kendriya Vidyalayas, Boosting Education Access

New Delhi: In a significant move to enhance educational infrastructure, Odisha is set to welcome eight new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs). These will be established in Kuchinda (Sambalpur), Talcher and Athamalik (Angul), Kamakhyanagar (Dhenkanal), ITBP Khordha (Khordha), Jeypore (Koraput), Railway Titlagarh, and Patnagarh (Balangir), Union Education Minister announced on Friday.

The expansion is part of the Union Cabinet’s decision to open 85 new KVs and 28 Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country, aiming to provide quality and affordable education to over 82,000 students.

A big boost to school education sector with a total expenditure of ₹8,232 crore! #Cabinet headed by PM Shri @narendramodi ji has approved the establishment of 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country with an expenditure of ₹5,872.08 crore. Expansion of KV Shivamogga has… pic.twitter.com/CGs797xSVi — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) December 6, 2024

PM Shri @narendramodi ji has also approved the opening of 28 new Navodaya Vidyalayas across India in uncovered areas with an expenditure of 2359.82 crore. This will further boost the reach of quality and affordable education to the remotest corners of India. Being set up as… pic.twitter.com/RZFgVMiGp3 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) December 6, 2024

With an estimated cost of ₹5,872.08 crore over eight years starting from 2025-26, the initiative also includes the expansion of an existing KV. Odisha’s allocation highlights the government’s focus on improving educational access in diverse regions, including tribal and industrial hubs.

Currently, there are 1,256 Kendriya Vidyalayas serving 13.56 lakh students, including three international branches in Moscow, Kathmandu, and Tehran.