TNI Morning News Headlines – December 7, 2024

➡️President of India Draupadi Murmu lays the foundation stones for 3 new Railway lines of South Eastern Railway at Bangriposi, Mayurbhanj.
➡️IPS Ashish Singh appointed IG, ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) on deputation basis for a period of 5 years or until further orders.
➡️Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2024 exam will be held on January 17, 2025: Board of Secondary Education.
➡️Police arrested a self-proclaimed godman Prafulla Mahala on charges of raping a woman on the pretext of offering traditional medicine at Rairakhol area of Sambalpur district.
➡️Centre approved the Rithala-Kundli corridor under the fourth phase of Delhi Metro in the National Capital Region.
➡️India to chair UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs for the 1st time.
➡️Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar take oath as members of the state legislative assembly.
➡️New Maharashtra Assembly special session begins today; 288 MLAs to take oath. Election for the new Maharashtra Assembly Speaker likely to be held on Monday, 9th December.
➡️Ex-Bihar DGP DP Ojha, who took on notorious gangster Mohammed Shahabuddin, dies at 82.
➡️Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to attend 21st Inter-Governmental Commission meet in Russia.
➡️India’s share in world merchandise exports improved from 1.66% to 1.81%, with India advancing in rankings from 20th to 17th position.
➡️Indian supporters gathered at The Oval Stadium in Adelaide on the 2nd day of the 2nd Test Match of Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024 between India and Australia.
➡️UNGA unanimously adopts resolution co-sponsored by India declaring December 21 as World Meditation Day.
➡️India issues travel advisory for its citizens in violence-hit Syria.
