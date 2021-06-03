Sai International School Chairman Bijaya Kumar Sahoo passes away

TNI Bureau: Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, Founder & Chairman of SAI International School, Advisor of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan, died of post-Covid complications while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 58.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 & was airlifted to Hyderabad for further treatment at KIMS, Hyderabad. He was scheduled to undergo lungs transplant in London, but breathed his last before he could be taken abroad.

A Chartered Accountant-turned-Edupreneur, Bijaya Sahoo had a pioneering role in transforming English Medium Education as well as Government School education in Odisha.

Bijay Kumar wanted to impart quality education to the future generation and decided to start the school quitting his CA profession.