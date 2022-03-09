Russia-Ukraine Conflict – Key Developments (March 9, 2022)

Insight Bureau: As compared to the previous days, situation seems to be normal today with both Russia and Ukraine cooperating to ensure humanitarian corridor for civilians.

Although Russian onslaught continues to attack cities like Kharkiv and Vinnytsia, temporary ceasefire is being observed in many parts and may extend further tomorrow to more areas.

Meanwhile, economic sanctions are being imposed to put pressure on Vladimir Putin and many top global companies are suspending their operations on the Russian soil.

Key Developments on Russia-Ukraine Conflict:

➡️ International Atomic Energy Agency loses contact with safeguards monitoring systems at Chernobyl Nuclear Plant.

➡️ Russian authorities provide humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian residents in the areas controlled by them.

➡️ Civilian casualties goes up to 1,335 since war broke out, says UN. 38 children were among the dead. The number of casualties may be much more than the estimation.

➡️ In a major development, Ukraine said it’s no longer insisting on NATO membership, as the NATO is afraid of the consequences.

➡️ Hungary refused to support ban on Russian energy, citing huge impact on its economy in case it does.

➡️ Russia has suspended sale of foreign currency. Customers will be able to withdraw a maximum of $10,000 in foreign currency from their accounts. All other funds will now be paid in Rubles.

➡️ Russia has destroyed 61 Ukrainian hospitals, claims Ukraine.

➡️ Poland has decided to supply the U.S. with its entire stockpile of MIG-29 jets. Pentagon does not seem to be convinced.

➡️ The Nickel prices have hit 15-year high.

➡️ Pentagon put the Russian military death toll at 2,000-4,000. Ukraine claims it has killed 12,000 Russian soldiers.

➡️ USA has banned the Russian Oil and Gas imports. UK to phase out Russian oil imports by end of 2022.

➡️ Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has urged other countries to follow US President Biden’s move to ban Russian Oil.

➡️ Ratings agency Fitch has downgraded Russia’s sovereign debt rating farther into junk territory from “B” to “C”, saying that a default is “imminent”.

➡️ Russian says that the country’s National Guard is in full control of Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant and work is on smoothly.

➡️ The United States is sending two Patriot air-defense systems to Poland

➡️ Brent crude oil price is back above $130

➡️ Companies decided to quit Russia: McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Starbucks, KFC, Pizza Hut, General Electric, Shell, Unilever, Conde Nast.