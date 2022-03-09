Cuttack Chhatra Bazar Bridge Collapse: 2 Dead, 1 Critical

Insight Bureau: As many as two people were killed while another sustained critical injuries after a portion of the under-construction side wall of the bridge connecting Chhatra Bazaar to Malgodown in Cuttack caved in this evening, informed the Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh.

Several people are feared trapped under the debris of the bridge near Chhatra Bazar vegetable market.

Three persons who were trapped under the debris had been rescued by the personnel of ODARF and sent to the SCB Medical College and Hospital. While the condition of one person remain critical, two persons were declared dead at the Hospital.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

All trapped people were labourers and they were working this evening. The incident occurred during the peak traffic hours.

A massive rescue operation is currently underway by ODRAF.