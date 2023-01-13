Rudra from Malkangiri – Another Budhia Singh in Making

Malkangiri: Six-year-old Rudra Sethi drew the attention of his locality by running a distance of 17 km without any rest in Odisha’s Malkangiri district. With this, he reminded everyone of once fame Budhia Singh, who went on to become world’s youngest marathon runner at the age of five.

Sethi, who is a student of class one in Kendriya Vidyalaya in Malkangiri, ran a distance of 17 km from Korukonda to Malkangiri during a Mini Marathon on Thursday. The local administration had organised the Mini Marathon for ‘Malyabantha Mahostava.’

People of the district have now started comparing Sethi with Budhia Singh, who entered into the Limca Book of Records as the world’s youngest marathon runner in the 2006 after he run a distance of 65 kilometres from Puri to Bhubaneswar in seven hours and two minutes.

While speaking to the media persons, Sethi said,“I am six-year-old. I ran from Korukonda to Malkangiri. I felt very good after reaching the finishing line. D Rabindra is my coach. I run six killometres per day.”

While speaking about Rudra, his coach Rabindra said, “It makes me happy to say that my grandson Rudra Sethi ran from Korukonda to Malkangiri. He runs 5-6 killometres every day. I wish he represents the country in the future.”