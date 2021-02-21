Rubina Dilaik wins Bigg Boss 14

Rubina beat Rahul Vaidya in the grand finale

By Sagar Satapathy
Rubina Dilaik Bigg Boss 14
Putting all speculations into rest, popular TV Actor Rubina Dilaik won the Bigg Boss 14 title. She defeated Singer Rahul Vaidya (First Runners Up) and 3 other finalists Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli, to emerge victorious.

Rubina Dilaik is known for her role as Radhika in ‘Chotti Bahu’ and Soumya in ‘Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’.

She had entered the Bigg Boss House along with her husband Abhinav Shukla. Later, it came to light that they were not in good terms and their marriage was on the rocks.

The Bigg Boss 14 started in October 2020 amidst Covid-19 induced lockdown. The next edition will come up within 8 months, promised Host Salman Khan.

