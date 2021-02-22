TNI Morning News Headlines- February 22, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Martyred Army Jawan from Odisha, Sashank Sekhar Samal who died in Ladakh in a road mishap laid to rest with full State honours at his native village in Jajpur district.

➡️ Prime accused in Anjana Mishra gang-rape case, Biban Biswal arrested by police, 22 years after the incident, informs Twin City Police Commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi.

➡️ Odisha reports 69 Covid-19 cases including 41 quarantine and 28 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total positive cases now stand at 336705 including 334107 recoveries, 631 active cases and 1,911 deaths.

➡️ In view of spike in numbers of COVID-19 cases in India, Odisha Government issues fresh guidelines for schools as part of precautionary measures.

➡️ Odisha Budget 2021 to be tabled today in Odisha Assembly.

➡️ Cuttack District Administration to clamp Sec 144 at Achyutananda Peetha in Nemalo from 6 PM February 22 to 6 PM on February 24 during ‘Swanakhetra Utsav’.

India News

➡️ Puducherry CM V.Narayanasamy loses trust vote in Assembly, Congress Government falls.

➡️ Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal tests positive for COVID 19.

➡️ A suspicious object found at the railway crossing at Kenihama Nowgam station in Jammu and Kashmir.

➡️ Train service between Baramulla in Kashmir Valley and Banihal in Jammu division will partially resume today after remaining suspended for 11 months.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ India reports 14,199 new COVID-19 cases, 9,695 discharges and 83 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,10,05,850 including 1,50,055 active cases, 1,06,99,410 cured cases & 1,56,385 deaths.

➡️ CBI serves notice to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife, asking her to join the investigation in coal scam case.

➡️ The budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly commences today with adherence to COVID19 guidelines.

➡️ Sensex up 48 points in opening trade, currently at 50,938; Nifty at 14,996.

➡️ TV actor Rubina Dilaik wins Bigg Boss season 14.

World News

➡️ USA: NRIs of the San Francisco Bay Area organised a car rally on 21st February, in support of the Government of India’s new Farm Laws

➡️ Supreme Court issues notice on Amazon’s plea to stall Future-Reliance deal.

➡️ 7 killed in Nigerian air force passenger plane crash outside Abuja airport

➡️ China calls for reset in Sino-US relations with Joe Biden administration.

➡️ India has been Global leader in Pandemic response efforts: India has been Global leader in Pandemic response efforts”: UN Chief.