Odia singer Humane Sagar’s last Instagram post gains attention after his death

TNI BUREAU: Odia playback singer Humane Sagar, known for his widely popular songs in regional cinema, passed away on November 17 at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. He was 35.

News of his death spread quickly across Odisha, leading many fans to revisit a short Instagram reel he had shared on November 7.

The clip, recorded in a radio studio, shows him singing “Bhagya Rekha.” Since his death, the comments on the video have filled with messages of condolence from listeners who had followed his music for years.

View this post on Instagram

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Hospital records show that Humane Sagar was admitted on October 14. His health varied during the initial days, and doctors were treating him for several serious conditions, including bilateral pneumonia, acute-on-chronic liver failure (ACLF), dilated cardiomyopathy, respiratory failure, kidney injury, and issues related to blood clotting and platelet levels.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar confirmed that he died at 9:08 pm on November 17 due to multi-organ dysfunction. The medical team stated that they continued intensive treatment until the end.

Humane Sagar began his music career with the title track of Ishq Hi Tu, composed by Abhijit Majumdar. Over the years, he delivered popular songs such as “Tuma Otha Tale” and “Chehera,” and later made his Hindi music debut with the album Mera Yeh Jahan.