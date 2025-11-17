Renowned Odia Singer Humane Sagar Passes Away

Bhubaneswar: Popular Odia singer Humane Sagar passed away at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Monday, November 17, at 9:08 pm while undergoing treatment for multiple health complications. He was 35.

Sagar was admitted to the hospital on November 14 after his health worsened. According to doctors, he was suffering from bilateral pneumonia, acute on chronic liver failure, dilated cardiomyopathy with severe left ventricular systolic dysfunction, multiorgan dysfunction syndrome, severe respiratory failure, anuric acute kidney injury, encephalopathy, hepatopathy, thrombocytopenia and coagulopathy. Despite intensive care and advanced medical support, he did not respond to treatment.

Confirming the news, Dr. Srikant Behera, Intensivist and ECMO Specialist at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, said that all possible measures were taken by the medical team, but his condition continued to deteriorate.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep grief over Sagar’s death. In a message shared on social media, he said the singer’s passing is an “irreparable loss to Odisha’s music and film industry” and offered condolences to the bereaved family. He also prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

Humane Sagar rose to fame after winning Voice of Odisha in 2012. He made his playback debut in 2015 with the title track of Ishq Tu Hi Tu and went on to deliver several hit albums, including Tuma Otha Tale, Niswasa, Bekhudee, and Chehera. He also released a Hindi album titled Mera Yeh Jahan. His powerful voice and emotional singing style made him a household name across Odisha.

His death leaves a significant void in Odia music and cinema, with fans and colleagues mourning the loss of a beloved artist.