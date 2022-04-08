Humiliation of Journalist: Nilagiri IIC & IO Transferred

Insight Bureau: Following outrage over chaining of a journalist by cops during treatment in a hospital in Balasore district, Odisha Police on Thursday transferred the Nilagiri Police Station IIC Draupati Das along with the investigation officer of the case, Subarna Behera to the district headquarters.

Earlier today one Havildar has already been placed under suspension.

It is pertinent to mention here that IIC Draupadi Das had allegedly thrashed the journalist, following which he fell unconscious.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Lokanath Dalei, reporter of Odia daily ‘Sambad’ and its television channel Kanak News, alleged that the IIC did it intentionally as she had grudge on him after he reported the involvement of the Nilagiri police in corruption.

Meanwhile, taking a suo moto cognizance of the matter, the Odisha Human Rights Commission has directed the IG (Eastern Range) to submit report within 15 days following a thorough probe of the circumstances that led to the incident.

Read More: https://enewsinsight.com/editors-guild-condemns-humiliation-of-journalists-in-odisha-mp/