Ratan Tata Cremated with State Honours; Nation Mourns Visionary Leader

Mumbai: Renowned industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata was cremated with full state honours on Thursday evening, October 10, 2024, at a central Mumbai crematorium. The Mumbai police paid tribute with a gun salute.

Tata’s family, including his half-brother Noel Tata, and Tata Group executives, including Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, were present at the Worli crematorium.

Tata’s body was taken from his residence to the NCPA in south Mumbai earlier in the day, where it was kept for public tributes. He passed away on Wednesday, October 9, at the age of 86, after being admitted to Breach Candy Hospital for age-related health issues.

Condolences poured in from across the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Tata as a “visionary business leader and extraordinary human being.” Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the funeral, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared state mourning, with flags at half-mast.