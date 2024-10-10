TNI Afternoon News Brief – October 10, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered last respects to the revolutionary industrialist, Ratan Tata representing the Government as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving for Laos to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits.

