TNI Evening News Headlines – October 10, 2024

➡️Commissionerate Police forms ‘Shakti Vahini’ with 40 Women Cops and 20 Bikes for the safety and security of women and children during Durga Puja festival in Twin City Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.
➡️Students belonging to the Scheduled Tribe community in Odisha will be provided with one-time financial assistance of Rs 5,000 under Shahid Madho Singh Haath Kharcha Yojana.
➡️Former Salepur MLA Prakash Behera, who had joined BJD ahead of 2024 polls, quits party. He contested from Barabati-Cuttack on BJD ticket, but finished third.
➡️Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district reopens for tourists from today that closed for the monsoon season.
➡️Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to veteran Industrialist Ratan Tata with his sand art on Puri Beach.
➡️OSSC aspirants make paper boats with admit cards and float in river, demanding RI and Amin re-examination.
➡️Chief Minister of Haryana Nayab Singh Saini called on Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in Delhi.
➡️Indian Army’s Chinar Corps and J&K Police averted a major terror incident today by destroying an IED on NH near Khangund, Baramulla.
➡️Union Minister Amit Shah offered last respects to the industrialist, Ratan Tata representing the Government as PM Modi is leaving for Laos.
➡️All-religion prayer held at Ratan Tata’s funeral in Mumbai.
➡️Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata cremated with full state honours at Worli crematorium in Mumbai.
➡️J&K: JKNC Vice President Omar Abdullah have been elected as the leader of the Legislature Party.
➡️Maharashtra cabinet has decided to give statutory status to the Maharashtra State Scheduled Caste Commission.
➡️Centre releases Rs 1.78 Cr as tax devolution to states in festive season.
➡️PM Modi witnessed ‘Phralak Phralam’, an adaptation of ‘Ramayana’ performance in Laos, participated in a blessing ceremony by senior Buddhist monks of Laos, in Vientiane.
➡️Marking a decade of India’s Act East Policy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 21st ASEAN India Summit in Vientiane, Lao PDR today.
➡️IMD issues yellow alerts for eight Kerala districts.
➡️Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded to the South Korean author Han Kang for her poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life.
➡️At least 28 Palestinians were killed and more than 54 others injured afternoon in an Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced persons in the Gaza Strip.
➡️Tennis legend Rafael Nadal confirms retirement from professional Tennis.
