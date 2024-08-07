Rajya Sabha Bypolls on September 3; All Eyes on Odisha

TNI Bureau: As per the latest notification by the Election Commission of India, Rajya Sabha bye-elections to 12 seats in 9 states, will be held on September 3, 2024.

That includes the seat from Odisha which fell vacant following the resignation of Mamata Mohanta from Rajya Sabha as well as BJD. Mamata later joined BJP. According to sources, Mamata Mohanta could be repeated to complete her term up to April 2, 2026.

The other Rajya Sabha vacancies include Assam (2), Bihar (2), Haryana (1), Madhya Pradesh (1), Maharashtra (2), Rajasthan (1), Tripura (1) Telangana (1) apart from Odisha (1).