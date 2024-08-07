Rajya Sabha Bypolls on September 3; All Eyes on Odisha

By Sagarika Satapathy
rajya sabha

TNI Bureau: As per the latest notification by the Election Commission of India, Rajya Sabha bye-elections to 12 seats in 9 states, will be held on September 3, 2024.

That includes the seat from Odisha which fell vacant following the resignation of Mamata Mohanta from Rajya Sabha as well as BJD. Mamata later joined BJP. According to sources, Mamata Mohanta could be repeated to complete her term up to April 2, 2026.

Related Posts

PM Modi speaks to IOA President; consoles Vinesh Phogat

Cruel Twist of Fate: Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The other Rajya Sabha vacancies include Assam (2), Bihar (2), Haryana (1), Madhya Pradesh (1), Maharashtra (2), Rajasthan (1), Tripura (1) Telangana (1) apart from Odisha (1).

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.