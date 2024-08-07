PM Modi speaks to IOA President; consoles Vinesh Phogat

TNI Bureau: Following Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from the Paris Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha to seek first-hand information about Phogat and urged her to explore all available options to address the issue. He also urged PT Usha to file a strong protest regarding her disqualification if that helps Vinesh.

Sources said that Phogat was found around 2 kg overweight last night. Despite spending the night jogging, skipping and cycling, she could not reduced the last 150 grams.

The Indian delegation requested more time for Phogat to meet the weight criteria, but their pleas were denied.

Phogat was disqualified from the 50 kg category just before her scheduled Gold Medal match today.

Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat has fainted due to dehydration during the process to reduce weight. She has currently been admitted to a nearby hospital. IV fluids are being administered to her.