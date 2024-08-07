TNI Evening News Headlines – August 07, 2024

➡️Election Commission of India announces schedule for Rajya Sabha Bye-elections. Rajya Sabha Polls to fill up the existing vacancies on September 3, 2024. One vacancy from Odisha will be filled up.
➡️Consul General of United States of America at Hyderabad today called on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.
➡️Odisha Government restored the performance appraisal report (PAR) for its employees, removed 5T charter and ‘Mo Sarkar’ from the CCR of Group-A,B and C State Government employees.
➡️Low pressure in 24 hours. IMD predicts Orange warning for heavy rainfall in 7 districts of Odisha including Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Koraput, Nabarangpur.
➡️Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill 2024.
➡️PM Modi to visit landslide-struck Wayanad on August 10 (Saturday) and interact with the survivors of the disaster.
➡️CBI takes over Delhi coaching centre deaths investigation.
➡️Scientists, engineers of Chandrayaan-3 to receive Vigyan Team award as Government announces 33 Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskars.
➡️Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha meets Indian Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, at the Hospital in Olympic Village in Paris. She has been discharged from the Polyclinic and back to her room.
➡️Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024.
➡️Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to Vinesh Phogat in semifinals, replaces her in Olympic final of 50kg category.
➡️Sri Lanka defeats India by 110 runs, clinching the ODI series 2-0, Sri Lanka’s first ODI series win against India in 27 years.
➡️India loses to Germany 1-3 in women’s table tennis team event quarterfinals in Paris Olympics.
➡️5 killed as Nepal helicopter crashes in Nuwakot district.
