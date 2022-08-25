Raju Srivastava gains consciousness after 15 Days

By Sagarika Satapathy
Raju Srivastava
Insight Bureau: Popular stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava has gained consciousness today after 15 days of hospitalisation, his personal secretary Garvit Narang said on Thursday.

Garvit said that Raju’s health condition is improving but he is being monitored by doctors.

He was admitted to the AIIMS, New Delhi on August 10 after experiencing chest pain while working out at a Delhi gym on August 10. Raju Srivastava underwent an angioplasty the same day.

