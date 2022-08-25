Milind Soman to play Sam Manekshaw in ‘Emergency’

Insight Bureau: Actress Kangana Ranaut on Thursday revealed that Actor Milind Soman will essay the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in her upcoming directorial venture ‘Emergency’.

Kangana also took to her official Instagram account and unveiled Milind Soman’s first look as Sam Manekshaw. In the picture, Milind sported a sharp moustache and was seen in a uniform.

Milind Soman also shared the poster on his Instagram and mentioned that he feels proud to be a part of Kangana Ranaut’s film.

So far, Kangana has revealed the first looks of several characters in Emergency.

The movie “Emergency” is a period drama based on the state emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977.

The film also stars Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Mahima Chaudhry in different roles.

The film is written and directed by Kangana Ranaut. It is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana under the banner of Manikarnika Films.

The screenplay and dialogues are by Ritesh Shah.