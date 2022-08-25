Ganesh Idol made of 5621 Matchsticks presented to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Insight Bureau: Noted young matchsticks sculptor Saswat Ranjan Sahoo of Puri called on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Naveen Nivas on Tuesday.

Sahoo gifted the craft of Ganesh idol made up of matchsticks to the CM he had crafted with matchsticks last year during Ganesh Puja.

As per Saswat, the miniature Ganesh idol was made with 5,621 matchsticks and he took 8 days to complete it.

Saswat took 14 days to craft the mini model of Ayodhya Ram Mandir that was made with 7,780 matchsticks.

Hailing from Puri, Sahoo is 19 years old and is a native of Kumbharapada. He is famous for his breathtaking crafts from matchsticks.