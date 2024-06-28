Rains play havoc in Delhi; Flight Operations Affected

TNI Bureau: Heavy rain hit Delhi-NCR on Friday morning, causing waterlogging in several areas.

A roof of Delhi Airport collapsed at Terminal 1 around 5 am, resulted one death and eight injuries, with several cars crashed by debris.

The search operation is currently underway to ensure that no one else is trapped in the wreckage.

All flight departures from Terminal 1 were temporarily suspended till 2 pm today while flights at Terminal 1 arrivals are operating.

All departing and arriving flights from Terminal 3 and Terminal 2 are fully operational, informed Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has three terminals — T1, T2 and T3.

Spice Jet- All arrival and departure (planned for Terminal 1) are allocated for Terminal 3.

Indigo- All arrival and departure (planned for Terminal 1) are being distributed amongst Terminal 2 & Terminal 3.