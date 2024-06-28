TNI Morning News Headlines – June 28, 2024

➡️ Koraput: Death toll rises to six in Narayanpatna area in suspected diphtheria.
➡️Balasore: 10-year-old student dies after water tank on a private school building collapsed.
➡️IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in several districts of Odisha till June 30.
➡️Cuttack: ‘Mo Bus’ catches fire near CDA Sector-9; all passengers safe.
➡️Class 9 student stabs classmate in Odisha school.
➡️13 killed, 4 injured after van collides with lorry in Karnataka’s Haveri district.
➡️One killed, five injured after portion of roof collapsed at Delhi Airport’s T-1. Civil Aviation Minister to probe Delhi airport T1 roof collapse incident.
➡️Jharkhand High Court grants bail to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in land scam case.
➡️Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passes the resolution against NEET.
➡️Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta has been appointed as the new Central Army Commander.
Related Posts
➡️Chhattisgarh: Security forces conducts anti-naxal operations in the dense forests of Dantewada district during monsoon.
➡️Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid ruckus over demanding discussion on NEET issue.
➡️Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid uproar over opposition’s demand for acceptance of an adjournment motion.
➡️Rupee rises 8 paise to to 83.37 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Sensex, Nifty hit new all-time high levels in early trade.
➡️Airtel announces revised mobile tariffs after Reliance Jio; check new tariffs for all Airtel plans.
➡️India enters T20 World Cup Final.
➡️35 rockets, missiles fired from Lebanon hit Israel.
➡️US Presidential Debate 2024: Donald Trump refuses to take responsibility for January 6 Capitol attack.
Comments are closed.