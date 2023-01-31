Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra Culminates

TNI Bureau: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra culminated in Srinagar amid bone-freezing chill on Monday.

The closing ceremony of the Bharat Jodo Yatra was held at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket stadium amid tight security and snowfall.

Rahul Gandhi, who set off a national debate when he walked the yatra in a T-shirt in north India’s cold winter, was seen wearing a pheran to ward off snowfall and bone-chilling cold.

The former Congress chief hoisted the flag and the tunes of the national anthem played to mark the culmination of the yatra.

In a brief address to the ‘Bharat Yatris’, he thanked everyone for their love, affection and support through the nation-wide Yatra.

Apart from Congress president Mallikarjun Karge and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, leaders from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the Bahujan Samaj Party, the National Conference, the People’s Democratic Party, the Communist Party of India, the Revolutionary Socialist Party, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Indian Union Muslim League also attended the concluding ceremony of Rahu’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

During the course of the yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Rahul Gandhi addressed 12 public meetings, over 100 corner meetings, 13 press conferences. He had over 275 planned walking interactions and more than 100 sitting interactions.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Kanyakumari on September 7 last year and crossed over 4,000 kilometres in 136 days.