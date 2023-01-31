BJP seeks CBI probe into Naba Das Assassination Case

TNI Bureau: Suspecting some conspiracy, the Odisha unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday demanded a CBI probe into the killing of Health Minister Naba Kishore Das.

BJP’s State Unit President Samir Mohanty lashed out at the Odisha Government, saying the DGP and Home Secretary are maintaining a stoic silence on this matter despite the gravity of the situation. Fearing destruction of evidences in case of a delay, he sought a CBI probe into the matter.

BJP leader and LoP Jayanarayan Mishra claimed that there must be some conspiracy as Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das, who fired at the Minister, was issued the service revolver only a day before the assassination of Naba Das.

LoP Jayanarayan Mishra also came up with an explosive statement, saying “as per info we received, Naba Das died on the spot. Has Jharsuguda hospital issued any certificate to refer him to other hospital? If the information is correct, why did the authorities indulge in a drama by air-lifting him to Bhubaneswar?” he asked. ”

“Odisha police must clarify how many mentally unstable officers are there,” he said.

On the other hand, Congress party sought Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s resignation over the murder case. They alleged that the law and order has collapsed in the state. The CM should give up the Home portfolio taking moral high ground, the Congress said.

The grand old party also sought SIT-level probe saying it’s a top-level conspiracy, and not a simple murder.

It is to be noted here that Naba Das was fired upon at Brajrajnagar town of Jharsuguda on Sunday by ASI Gopal Das, who is believed to be suffering from a mental disorder. He was airlifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, where he died.