Rahul Gandhi is BJP’s Biggest TRP: Mamata Banerjee

In a fresh attack on the congress, Sources have reported that the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, criticized Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress party, during an internal meeting. Banerjee allegedly stated that if Gandhi is the face of the Opposition, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot be effectively targeted.

She also reportedly referred to Gandhi as Modi’s “biggest TRP”, suggesting that he only helps the Prime Minister gain more viewership. Banerjee further claimed that the BJP is preventing Parliament from functioning in order to elevate Gandhi as a leader and make him a hero.

In a virtual address to party workers in Murshidabad, Banerjee accused the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and BJP of instigating minorities against her party, the Trinamool, following the party’s loss to the Congress in a minority-dominated seat in a recent by-election. Banerjee also alleged that the Congress bows down to the BJP.

The recent deadlock in Parliament over Rahul Gandhi’s comments made during his trip to the UK has sparked a series of comments from various political leaders. Sudip Bandopadhyay, the Leader of the Trinamool Congress in the Lok Sabha, stated that the BJP is advantaged by having Rahul Gandhi as the face of the Opposition.

In recent years, Mamata Banerjee has been at odds with the Congress party. The Trinamool Congress’ has also increased influence and voter support in Bengal and the northeast region. The Congress party is disappointed that their vote share has been affected by the Trinamool’s rise in these regions, as evidenced by their unsuccessful attempts to secure any seats in the recent assembly elections.