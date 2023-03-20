TNI Evening News Headlines – March 20, 2023

➡️Girl student ends life for not performing well in the class 10 board or matriculation examination in Jajpur district.
➡️Kalpana Chhak petrol pump employee attacked by sword-wielding youth in Bhubaneswar; handed over to police.
➡️Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved master plan of Kakatpur Maa Mangala, Bhusandapur Maa Ugratara and Banapur Maa Bhagavati Shakti peetha.
➡️Rs 50 crore will be spent on creating elephant corridor by June 2024.
➡️970 people have drowned to death in last 3 years in Odisha: Minister of State (Home), Tusharkanti Behera in State Assembly.
➡️DJ Azex death: Suicide case registered against girlfriend, her male friend.
➡️Sahara chit fund: Supreme Court directs to constitute a committee headed by a retired judge for refund of money to depositors.
➡️ISRO set to launch LVM-III rocket with 36 OneWeb satellites from Sriharikota on March 26.
➡️PM Modi, Japan counterpart discuss ways to strengthen peace and stability in Indo-Pacific, renew cooperation on language and bullet train project.
➡️Gold price hits record-high, hits Rs. 60,000 mark for first time.
