TNI Evening News Headlines – March 20, 2023

➡️ Girl student ends life for not performing well in the class 10 board or matriculation examination in Jajpur district.

➡️ Kalpana Chhak petrol pump employee attacked by sword-wielding youth in Bhubaneswar; handed over to police. ➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved master plan of Kakatpur Maa Mangala, Bhusandapur Maa Ugratara and Banapur Maa Bhagavati Shakti peetha. ➡️ Rs 50 crore will be spent on creating elephant corridor by June 2024.

➡️ 970 people have drowned to death in last 3 years in Odisha: Minister of State (Home), Tusharkanti Behera in State Assembly.

➡️ DJ Azex death: Suicide case registered against girlfriend, her male friend.

➡️ Sahara chit fund: Supreme Court directs to constitute a committee headed by a retired judge for refund of money to depositors.

➡️ ISRO set to launch LVM-III rocket with 36 OneWeb satellites from Sriharikota on March 26.

➡️ PM Modi, Japan counterpart discuss ways to strengthen peace and stability in Indo-Pacific, renew cooperation on language and bullet train project.