Rahul Gandhi cancels Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K’s Qazigund

TNI Bureau: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cancelled his Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) in Jammu &Kashmir’s Qazigund town of Anantnag district over security reasons on Friday.

Congress leader C. Venugopal alleged security lapse in the Bharat Jodo Yatra following which the yatra was stopped at Qazigund and Rahul Gandhi was reportedly ferried out in a car.

“Police arrangement completely collapsed and police who were supposed to manage the crowd were nowhere to be seen. My security was very uncomfortable with me walking further on yatra so I had to cancel my yatra,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Likewise, INC TV, the media platform of the Indian National Congress (INC) on its Twitter handle said, “The outer ring of the cordon which was maintained by J&K police simply vanished within minutes of Rahul Gandhi starting to walk. We had just crossed in to Kashmir from Jammu & were looking forward to be 11 KM walk but unfortunately, it had to be cancelled.”

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Kashmir today will end in Srinagar on January 30. It is to be noted here that the footmarch, of 3,570 kilometres (2,220 miles), started from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari on September 7, 2022.