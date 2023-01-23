Rabandhara Eco Tourism Centre inaugurated in Kalahandi

TNI Bureau: Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar on Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed Rabandhara ECO Tourism Centre in Kalahandi district of Odisha on Sunday.

Kumar inaugurated the newly constructed Rabandhara ECO Tourism Centre (Bhatangpadar) in the presence of Lanjigarh MLA Pradeep Kumar Disari, Bhawanipatna Circle RCCF Aswini Kumar Kar, DFO of Kalahandi (South) Division Lade Gajanan Dayanand, Bhawanipatna Sub Collector Dr. Biswajit Das and others.

It is to be noted here that MP Sujeet Kumar has adopted the Bhatangpadar Grama Panchayat under the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana.

According to the Parliamentarian, Rs 99 lakh has been spent for the development of the ECO Tourism Centre, which is expected to boost the tourism of the district.

Sources said that people will get the opportunity to enjoy delicious food at the ECO Tourism Centre. Besides, the authority will make vehicle arrangements for the tourists to visit other tourist locations.