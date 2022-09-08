Queen Elizabeth’s docs ‘concerned’ for her health, says palace

TNI Bureau: Buckingham Palace said on Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II was under medical supervision as doctors were “concerned” about her health. The queen was advised to “remain under medical supervision”.

This announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her secret service and was told to rest.

Queen Elizabeth has been struggling with health problems since October last year. She also has difficulty walking and standing.

The palace says the Queen is “comfortable” and staying at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she spent this summer.

Liz Truss, the British Prime Minister, took to Twitter and expressed her concern.

“The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon. My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across the UK – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” she said on Twitter.