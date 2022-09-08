From Hospital to Crematorium: Odisha-Mo Parivar stood by a Distressed Family

TNI Bureau: Apart from standing with the people in need and helping out the distressed Odias throughout the globe, Odisha-Mo Parivar also helps migrants from other states residing in Odisha.

A resident of Uttar Pradesh, Sri Ramanuj Upadhyay who was working at Birla Tyres, Balasore was suffering from kidney-related issues and got admitted to Hi-Tech Hospital, Bhubaneswar. Unfortunately, he breathed his last on 7th September while undergoing treatment. The bereaved family was burdened with hefty bills from the hospital, resulting in difficulties to get the mortal remains.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Upon getting information, Convener, Odisha-Mo Parivar and the team reached at the hospital, discussed with the authorities and all the hospital dues were waived by the administration.

Further, Odisha-Mo Parivar team also stood by the family during the last rites at the crematorium.