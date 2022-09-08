Netaji Statue and Kartavya Path inauguration

TNI Bureau: On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly named Kartavya Path, which runs from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, and unveiled a 28-foot-tall statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate. Prime Minister also walked around the Kartavya Path.

Following his inauguration, Prime Minister Modi stated that the country now has a new source of inspiration. The colonial symbol, Kingsway or Rajpath, has been erased today, he said while addressing the crowd.

This is a historic moment. It is our good fortune that we are seeing this day,” the Prime Minister said. He stated that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was grateful of India’s cultural roots and that if the country had continued on Netaji’s path after independence, it would have reached great heights. “In the last eight years, we have made so many decisions that bear the imprint of Netaji’s principles,” PM Modi added.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The statue is core component of the Centre’s 13,450-crore Central Vista project, which includes a new Parliament building, Prime Minister and Vice-President offices and residences, and new ministry buildings. The secretariat buildings flanking Rashtrapati Bhavan, the North and South Blocks, will be converted into museums.

The black granite statue was carved from a 280-metric-tonne monolithic block of granite. The statue’s granite block was transported from Telangana to Delhi and carved out over the course of two months. According to the government, it represents a shift from Rajpath as a symbol of power to Kartavya Path as an example of public ownership and empowerment.

The traffic police made arrangements to assure smooth movement of vehicles in central Delhi, where the event was restricted. According to officials, general traffic movement has been diverted from specific roads from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has replaced the former Rajpath signage with new ‘Kartavya Path’ signboards. The NDMC approved a proposal to rename Rajpath ‘Kartavya Path’ on Wednesday.