Puri-Bhubaneswar Mega Metro Rail Project Soon? 

TNI Bureau: With the aim for ease of travel of the daily commuters and tourists, Odisha government is mulling over introducing a mega metro rail project between Puri and Bhubaneswar via Konark.

If sources are to be believed, the State government has already discussed about the project with the railway ministry and finalized the map of rail route. Odisha Chief Minster Naveen Patnaik is likely to make a big announcement in the within 3-4 days.

Secretary to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (5T) V.K Pandian has also given a hint in this regard by sharing a post on his Instagram page. “A fantastic news coming soon…very soon for Odisha. Jai Jagannatha,” he wrote.

The State government has begun its effort to make Puri as a World Heritage City. As a part of this, works of several projects are underway.

Likewise, several projects also have been started by the State government for the development of the Ekamra Kshetra or the temple city of Bhubaneswar and ‘Arka Kshetra’ also known as Konark Sun Temple.

Once the Mega Metro Rail project between Puri and Bhubaneswar completes, it will take less than half-an-hour to cover the distance of around 64 kilometres.