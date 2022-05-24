Punjab CM Mann shows Zero Tolerance towards Corruption

In a video message shared on social media, Mann said he decided to sack Dr Singla after learning the minister was allegedly demanding 1% commission for tenders passed.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Insight Bureau: Soon after Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann sacked him from the state cabinet on Tuesday, health minister Dr Vijay Singla was arrested on charges of corruption. In a video message shared on social media, Mann said he decided to sack Dr Singla after learning the minister was allegedly demanding 1% commission for tenders passed.

The state health department floats tenders worth thousands of crores for buying medicines, equipment and other material.

The chief minister said that he had directed the police to register a case against Dr Singla after which he was arrested.

Mann said he had received a formal complaint that the minister was indulging in corruption. “I am taking strict action against him. I am removing him from the cabinet,” he said, adding when confronted, Dr Singla confessed to the wrongdoing.

 

