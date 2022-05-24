Sensex falls over 230 pts, nifty ends below 16,200

Insight Bureau: The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 236 points or 0.43 per cent to close at 54,053, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 90 points or 0.55 per cent down to settle at 16,125.

Mid- and small-cap shares finished on a weak note as Nifty Midcap 100 shed 0.65 per cent and small-cap slipped 1.26 per cent.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

On the stock-specific front, Divi’s Labs was the top Nifty loser as the stock cracked 6 per cent to ₹ 3,663.90. Tech Mahindra, Grasim Industries, Hindustan Unilever and Hindalco were also among the laggards.

On the 30-share BSE index, TechM, HUL, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, NTPC, Infosys, Tata Steel, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finserv were among the top losers.

In contrast, Dr Reddy’s, HDFC twins (HDFC and HDFC Bank), Kotak Mahindra Bank, PowerGrid, Nestle India, M&M, Reliance Industries, SBI and Bajaj Finance settled in the green.