President Ram Nath Kovind arrives on Odisha Visit

Insight Bureau: President Ram Nath Kovind, accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind, arrived in Odisha on Saturday in a special flight of the Indian Air Force as part of his two-day visit to the State.

They were received by the Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.

The President will leave for Puri in a special helicopter today.

As per the schedule, President Kovind will visit the Puri Jagannath Temple in the evening.

On Sunday, he will visit the Sri Chaitanya Goudia Mutt to offer tributes to Srimad Bhaktisiddhant Goswamy Prabhupad and inaugurate the three-year-long celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of the founder of the Goudiya mission.

Around 40 platoons of police force and 200 officials deployed for the overall security arrangements during the President’s visit to the Pilgrim town.