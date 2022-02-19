Tribute to Senior Journalist Ravish Tiwari

Insight Bureau: Ravish Tiwari, senior journalist breathed his last on Saturday morning after a battle with cancer. He was 40 and is survived by his wife, parents and a brother.

Tiwari had worked with reputed news organisations, including India Today and was working as the Chief of National Bureau of The Indian Express.

An engineering graduate from IIT Bombay in metallurgy and material science, and a post graduate in Comparative Social Policy from the university of Oxford, Tiwari was also a recipient of the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship. Tiwari’s career in journalism was marked by insightful stories and analyses on political developments and social matters.

Many dignitaries across political parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their condolences on social media on his passing away.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “Destiny has taken away Ravish Tiwari too soon. A bright career in the media world comes to an end. I would enjoy reading his reports and would also periodically interact with him. He was insightful and humble. Condolences to his family and many friends. Om Shanti.”

Destiny has taken away Ravish Tiwari too soon. A bright career in the media world comes to an end. I would enjoy reading his reports and would also periodically interact with him. He was insightful and humble. Condolences to his family and many friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2022

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Home minister Amit Shah in his tweet referred to Tiwari as “a young, bright and professional journalist, full of life.”

Shocked and pained to learn about the untimely demise of, Ravish Tiwari. He was a young, bright and professional journalist, full of life. My condolences to his family and friends. May God give them strength to bear the irreparable loss. Om Shanti. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 19, 2022

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted his condolences and called his untimely demise saddening.

The untimely demise of senior journalist Ravish Tiwari is extremely saddening. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues from the newsroom. May God bless his soul. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 19, 2022

Notably, Ravish had been suffering from cancer since June 2020.