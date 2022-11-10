President Murmu walks 2 km on the Grand Road of Puri

TNI Bureau: Like an ordinary devotee, President of India Droupadi Murmu walked about 2 km on Grand Road of Puri while visiting the Jagannath temple to offer her prayers to the Trinities.

In a rare gesture, she left protocols behind to be with people.

This is her first visit to Odisha after assuming charge of the top constitutional post of the country in July.

President of India Droupadi Murmu reached Bhubaneswar today on a two-day visit to Odisha.

On her arrival, she was received by Governor, Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Navin Pattnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other top officials at the Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The President was given a ceremonial guard of honour.

From the Airport, the President left for the pilgrim city of Puri.

Accompanied by Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, President Murmu walked about two kilometers to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath.

Just a day before President Murmu’s Puri visit, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) yesterday announced to set up of a new circle office in Puri for better protection and conservation of centrally protected monuments and heritage sites, informed the Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.