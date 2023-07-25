President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Odisha on 3-day Visit

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu arrived Bhubaneswar on Tuesday on a three-day visit to her home state Odisha.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik received the President on her arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar.

During her stay in Odisha till July 27, Murmu is scheduled to attend several programmes in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

After spending the night at Raj Bhawan here, she will grace the valedictory function of 75th year celebrations of the High Court of Orissa at Cuttack on Wednesday.

She will also address the annual function of SCB Medical College and Hospital and convocation of National Law University Odisha in Cuttack tomorrow.

She will interact with the members of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) at Raj Bhavan on July 27.

On the same day, she will launch this year’s theme of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya ‘The Year of Positive Change’ for conducting nationwide seminar and conferences and lay the foundation stone for its Lighthouse Complex at Dasabatia, Tamando, Bhubaneswar.

Commissionerate police made tight security arrangements in the twin cities for the visit of the first citizen of India.

Security arrangements have been made and reviewed in all venues.

A total of 36 platoons of police force have been deployed for the President’s visit.

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the beneficiary students of Atut Bandhan, an initiative to financially support the medical students. She appreciated the efforts of Atut Bandhan and advised the beneficiaries to help other students in moving forward in their profession and life. pic.twitter.com/PnxrhHBPqO — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 25, 2023

(IANS)