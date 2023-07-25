Odisha Govt approves Investment Projects worth Rs 1250 Cr

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday approved eight industrial projects with a cumulative investment of Rs 1250 crore. These projects are expected to create employment opportunities for 3640 persons.

The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) led by Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena has approved the projects including a proposal by Vedanta Limited to set up 4.5 million ton per annum (mtpa) iron ore beneficiation plant at Koida in Sundergarh district with an investment of Rs 80 crore, official said.

The state government has also approved three investment proposals for production of grain-based ethanol, with a combined investment of approximately Rs.810 crore. The projects are proposed to be set up in Sonepur, Bolangir and Nabarangpur districts.

In the steel (downstream) sector, a reputed manufacturer has proposed to set up a cutting-edge manufacturing unit for producing 1,80,000 of steel doors and windows along with other products, with an investment of Rs 147.64 crore.

Among others, the Odisha government panel has approved the proposals of Nezone Tubes Utkal Limited (Rs. 105 crore), B.K. International Private Limited (Rs. 52 crore), and Mamta Fabrics Pvt. Ltd. (Rs. 50 crore).

(IANS)