Prashant Jagdev charged with Attempt to Murder

Breaking News! Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev has been charged with attempt to murder and taken into police custody. Currently, he is being treated for the injuries suffered during the mob attack after he rammed his vehicle into the crowd.

Prashant Jagdev will be formally arrested after recovery, confirms Central Range IG Narasingha Bhol. At least 6 common people, 10 policemen and 2 journalists were injured in the incident. Two of them are said to be critical.

Prashant Jagdev not only defied the police and public, but also tried to use his car as a weapon to kill people, said the Central Range IG. Banapur IIC tried to stop him, but in vain. A DSP rank officer will probe the matter. The police has gathered all video evidence to proceed against him.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Banapur NAC area to maintain law and order.

Earlier, BJD had condemned the ‘barbaric act’ of suspended MLA Prashant Jagdev in strongest terms and assured strong action against him.

