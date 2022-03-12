Prashant Jagdev charged with Attempt to Murder

By Sagar Satapathy
157

Breaking News! Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev has been charged with attempt to murder and taken into police custody. Currently, he is being treated for the injuries suffered during the mob attack after he rammed his vehicle into the crowd.

Prashant Jagdev will be formally arrested after recovery, confirms Central Range IG Narasingha Bhol. At least 6 common people, 10 policemen and 2 journalists were injured in the incident. Two of them are said to be critical.

Prashant Jagdev not only defied the police and public, but also tried to use his car as a weapon to kill people, said the Central Range IG. Banapur IIC tried to stop him, but in vain. A DSP rank officer will probe the matter. The police has gathered all video evidence to proceed against him.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Banapur NAC area to maintain law and order.

Earlier, BJD had condemned the ‘barbaric act’ of suspended MLA Prashant Jagdev in strongest terms and assured strong action against him.

Related Posts

Jhulan Goswami creates history, becomes highest wicket-taker…

BJD strongly condemns Prashant Jagdev’s Violent Act

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Also Read:

Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev rams Vehicle into Crowd; Assaulted

BJD strongly condemns Prashant Jagdev’s Violent Act

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.