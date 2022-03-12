Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev rams Vehicle into Crowd; Assaulted

Breaking News! Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev has been brutally assaulted by a group of people in front of Banpur Block Office during the Panchayat Samiti Chairperson elections. His vehicle was damaged by the mob. He was accused of ramming his vehicle into the crowd.

The visuals confirmed that Prashant Jagdev rammed the vehicle into the crowd, injuring many people, leading to the outrage. At least 1 woman reportedly died during treatment, while 15 others, including common people, journalists and policemen were injured in the incident. People alleged that the MLA was in an inebriated condition.

He was later rescued by the police and taken to hospital. Further details are awaited.