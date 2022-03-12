Puri Jagannath Temple to remain open for darshan on Sundays

Earlier, the temple was remain closed on Sundays and on public holidays for the sanitisation purpose.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Jagannath Temple
Insight Bureau: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Wednesday relaxed the restriction for darshan of Lord Jagannath.

Puri Collector Samarth Verma today informed that devotees now will be permitted to enter the Temple on all Sundays to seek the blessing of Lord Jagannath and siblings starting from March 20.

