Puri Jagannath Temple to remain open for darshan on Sundays

Insight Bureau: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Wednesday relaxed the restriction for darshan of Lord Jagannath.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Puri Collector Samarth Verma today informed that devotees now will be permitted to enter the Temple on all Sundays to seek the blessing of Lord Jagannath and siblings starting from March 20.

Earlier, the temple was remain closed on Sundays and on public holidays for the sanitisation purpose.