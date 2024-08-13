Pramod Bhagat speaks on BWF Ban; Clarifies

TNI Bureau: Tokyo 2020 Para Badminton Gold Medalist Pramod Bhagat responded to the unprecedented ban on him by Badminton World Federation (BWF) ahead of the Paris Paralympics 2024 and clarified that he was not involved in any wrongdoings.

Pramod Bhagat, has been suspended by Badminton World Federation (BWF) for 18 months due to a violation of anti-doping rules. Due to this suspension, Bhagat won’t be able to participate in the Paris Paralympics.

The BWF reported that Bhagat failed to disclose his whereabouts on three occasions over the past 12 months. Pramod Bhagat has issued a statement regarding his 18-month suspension. Bhagat clarified that the suspension is due to failure in whereabouts on three occasions while the last one being a result of a technical glitch rather than any intentional wrongdoing.

Bhagat and his team have been proactively appealing this decision, citing the technical issues that led to these failures, but have not been able to resolve this matter.