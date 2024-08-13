Polavaram Row: BJD ‘fact-finding’ Team submits report to Naveen Patnaik

TNI Bureau: The fact-finding team of Biju Janata Dal on Monday submitted report to party President Naveen Patnaik after visiting the areas of Malkangiri district, which are likely to be affected by the Polavaram project.

A BJD team comprising of former Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak along with Bhrugu Baxipatra, Ramesh Majhi, MLA Manohar Randhari, Jhina Hikaka, Manas Madkami, Raghuram Padal, Rabi Narayan Nanda and Iswar Chandra Panigrahi visited the area on Thursday.

The BJD team visited Motu and Podia blocks in the district and Mugi Point, which is the last landmass of Odisha and sought the locals’ opinion on the project while studying its geographical and technical aspects. The team also visited adjoining Kaleru Village in Andhra Pradesh to access the situation and interact with the villagers there.

The fact-finding visit to the Malkangiri district has revealed the immense concerns and grievances of the local communities affected by the proposed Polavaram Project. The residents of the Motu and Podia blocks facing a grave threat to their lives, livelihoods, and cultural heritage due to the potential submergence caused by the project.

The recent budgetary allocation by the Central Government to complete the project by February 2026 has raised fear and concern among the tribal inhabitants of about 200 villages of Motu and Podia Blocks, BJD fact-finding team revealed.